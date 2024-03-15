PSL 2024 eliminator 1: Guptill steers Islamabad to 174 after collapse

Martin Guptill’s 56 and Salman Ali Agha’s 31 steered Islamabad United to 174/9 in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Friday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Islamabad started cautiously, trying to keep wickets in hand. They scored 51 runs in the powerplay with the loss of Alex Hales (23 off 20).

Salman Ali Agha, who walked at 3, charged Quetta’s bowling attack to accelerate the scoring rate. His 21-ball 31 took Islamabad to 102 in the 12th over.

Shadab Khan (23 off 13), and Azam Khan (18 off 6) also contributed with the bat. However, Quetta tightened the noese in the last five overs, taking five wickets within the span of 15 balls, and 12 runs.

PSL 2024 qualifier: Usama, Yasir put Multan Sultans in fourth consecutive final

Naseem Shah hit Mohammad Amir for a last-ball six to take Islamabad to a fighting total of 174/9.

For Quetta, Amir was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 20/2 in his 4 overs.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq