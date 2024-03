Sri Lanka win toss, bowl in second Bangladesh ODI

CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday.

Hosts Bangladesh lead the three-match series after winning Wednesday’s opening match by six wickets.

Liyanage, Mendis guide Sri Lanka to 255 all out against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka brought in Dunith Wellalage for Maheesh Theekshana in their only change while Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)