Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:46am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.65, a gain of Re0.12, against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a marginal improvement to settle at 278.77 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan kick-started talks on Thursday during the second and last review of Pakistan’s ongoing bailout programme, its finance ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the IMF and Islamabad discussed Pakistan’s overall macro-economic indicators, efforts on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, energy sector viability and state-owned entity governance.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had expressed the government’s commitment towards working with the IMF on the reforms agenda for economic growth and stability, said the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Internationally, the US dollar was firm on Friday and set to snap a three-week losing streak as hotter-than-expected US inflation data stoked worries about when and by how much the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates this year.

Data on Thursday showed the US producer price index for final demand rose 0.6% in February above the 0.3% rise economists had forecast.

That came after figures on Tuesday showed consumer prices increased strongly for a second straight month in February.

The US central bank is due to meet next week and while the is not expecting any change in interest rates, investors will be closely watching for its economic projections and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Friday but were on track to gain nearly 4% for the week as sharp declines in US crude and fuel inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts buoyed prices.

Brent crude oil futures for May fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.01 a barrel at 1234 GMT, after crossing $85 a barrel for the first time since November on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.94.

This is an intra-day update

