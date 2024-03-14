AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers between 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Published 14 Mar, 2024 12:51pm

The rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% to hover at 278.56 in the inter-bank market in the early hours of trading on Thursday.

The minor gain follows that on Wednesday when the rupee strengthened 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Internationally, the currency market was sedate on Thursday, with the US dollar consolidating against major peers as market players awaited more data out of the world’s largest economy for clues on the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected US consumer price index (CPI) has re-ignited concern that inflation could remain sticky, leaving traders to reassess if the Fed will start cutting interest rates at its June meeting as previously expected.

This is an intra-day update

