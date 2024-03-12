KSE-100 down over 700 points amid selling pressure

Selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index dropped over 700 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,035.08, a decrease of 720.22 points or 1.1%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed with key index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO and SHEL trading in the red.

In a key development, Muhammad Aurangzeb, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the country’s largest commercial bank HBL, officially took over responsibility as Finance Minister of Pakistan after taking oath at the Presidency, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The appointment comes after intense speculation had gripped the country on the choice of finance minister with various names being floated.

Aurangzeb, who was picked over several veterans previously involved in handling the troubled $350 billion economy including four-time finance minister Ishaq Dar, will be in charge of running the financial affairs of the South Asian country at a time when it remains engulfed in a series of economic challenges including rising debt, low growth, and high inflation.

“Investors were keen to see who will be the new Finance Minister as they will be the key person negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said Topline Securities in its report.

“We think Aurangzeb having decades of experience in the financial sector is a better choice along with (Musaddik) Malik who will be looking after the energy sector,” said the brokerage house.

Topline said filling cabinet key ministries with non-elected technocrats “may help in addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges”.

On Monday, the PSX had witnessed some selling pressure as well as its benchmark KSE-100 closed the trading session in the red despite a positive start to settle at 65,755.31, down by 38.45 points or 0.06%.

Globally, Asian stocks nudged higher on Tuesday ahead of the influential US inflation report, while Japanese shares fell and the yen firmed on rising expectations that the Bank of Japan may be ready to exit ultra-easy-monetary policy as early as next week.

Gold was hovering just below its record peak touched last week and the dollar was broadly steady as traders looked for the US consumer price index report later in the day to gauge when the Federal Reserve will likely start its rate cutting cycle.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.20% higher, just shy of the seven-month high it touched on Friday.

This is an intra-day update