Asif Ali Zardari takes oath as president of Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, took oath as president of Pakistan for a second term at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly-elected president of Pakistan. Outgoing president Dr Alvi also attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all three service chiefs, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

On Saturday, he was elected the 14th president of the country, defeating Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

It is noteworthy that Zardari has been elected to a second term as president of Pakistan. From 2008 to 2013, Zardari served as Pakistan's 11th president and was the first politician to complete a full term.

In the Punjab Assembly Asif Ali Zardari received 246 while Mahmood Khan Achakzai received 100 votes.

PPP's leader received 151 votes in the Sindh Assembly, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai received just 9.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai defeated Asif Ali Zardari in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly with 91 votes. Zardari received Just 17 votes in the provincial assembly.

In the Balochistan legislature, the coalition government candidate received 47 votes while his opponent received none.

The PPP co-chairman faced off against Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, who has the support of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Whereas Zardari was backed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Awami National Party (ANP), the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and other parties.