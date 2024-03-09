AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Mendis guides Sri Lanka to 174-7 against Bangladesh

AFP Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 05:23pm

SYLHET: Kusal Mendis hit career-best 86 off 55 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 174-7 in the third and final Twenty20 against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Bangladesh made regular breakthroughs after electing to bowl first in Sylhet and Kusal staged a lone show for the tourists, hitting six fours and as many sixes in his knock.

Taskin Ahmed struck early to remove Dhananjaya de Silva for eight before Rishad Hossain took the wicket of Kamindu Mendis for 12.

Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 165-5 in second T20

Kusal and returning captain Wanindu Hasaranga added 59 runs for the third wicket, with Hasaranga contributing just 15.

Mustafizur Rahman forced Hasaranga to give a catch at third man before Shoriful Islam dismissed Charith Asalanka for three.

Kusal raced past his previous best of 79 against New Zealand with a six off Shoriful after bringing his fifty off 35 balls.

Taskin ended his onslaught in his final spell during the 17th over as Soumya Sarkar took a high catch at midwicket.

Dasun Shanaka was the next top-scorer after Kusal. He hit 19 off nine balls before he was run out in the last delivery of the innings.

Bangladesh have never won a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

The series is currently locked at 1-1, with Sri Lanka winning the first match by three runs and Bangladesh triumphing by eight wickets two days later.

