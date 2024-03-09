Bangladesh opt to bowl in Sri Lanka T20 decider

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka with Saturday’s victor to claim the series.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga returned to his side after serving a two-match ban for abusing an umpire during February’s home series against Afghanistan.

He had remonstrated with on-field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match for his decision not to call a no-ball on a high delivery in the final over of a game that had been hanging in the balance.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged squad while Sri Lanka brought in Dhanajaya de Silva and Nuwan Thushara alongside Hasaranga in the starting lineup.

Avishka Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana made way for the trio.

Bangladesh have never won a T20 series against the island nation.

Sri Lanka won the first match by three runs on Monday before Bangladesh triumphed by eight wickets two days later.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)