AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.96%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
DGKC 70.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.94%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 114.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.06%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.19%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.19%)
MLCF 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.68%)
PAEL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.9%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 29.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.38%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (9.6%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TRG 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.46%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 10.8 (0.16%)
BR30 22,966 Increased By 41.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 65,816 Increased By 213.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.3%)
Mar 08, 2024
Markets

KSE-100 hits 66,000 as IMF statements help sentiment

BR Web Desk Published 08 Mar, 2024 02:41pm

Stocks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained on statements by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), driving the benchmark KSE-100 up over 400 points during the session on Friday.

At 2:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 66,003.20, an increase of 400.12points or 0.61%. The index hit an intra-day high of 66,067.52.

A positive trend was witnessed during trading, with index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PSO and SHEL trading in the green.

Experts attributed the bullish momentum to a reduction in political temperature as investors also rejoiced at developments on the formation of a new government.

In a key development, the IMF said it “stands ready” to send its mission to Pakistan mission for the second review of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) after a new cabinet is formed. Separately, it also said that it was ready for the formulation of a new, medium-term programme, should the Pakistan government request it.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the presidential candidate of the ruling coalition, Asif Ali Zardari, would be elected with an overwhelming majority on March 9.

On Thursday, PSX had ended another trading session on a flat note, while both the value and volume of shares traded at the KSE-100 declined on a day-to-day basis. The index settled at 65,603.09 level, a decline of 53.53 points or 0.08%.

Globally, Asian stocks rose to a seven-month peak on Friday, tracking global peers as investors cheered the prospect of an imminent rate easing cycle led by major central banks, keeping the dollar and Treasury yields under pressure.

Japan remained an outlier as expectations mount that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could finally exit negative interest rates this month.

That lit a fire under the yen and sent domestic bond yields rising.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan peaked at 538.47 points in early Asia trade, its strongest level since August.

It was last 1% higher, and was eyeing a weekly gain of nearly 2%.

This is an intra-day update

