AIRLINK 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,730 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.54%)
BR30 22,863 Increased By 45.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 65,402 Decreased By -255 (-0.39%)
KSE30 22,045 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip ahead of ECB rate decision; Virgin Money posts record gain

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 02:37pm

European shares fell on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision, while Virgin Money soared after Britain’s Nationwide Building Society agreed to potentially buy the lender.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3% by 0815 GMT, with most sectors trading in the red except healthcare and insurance.

Automobiles and parts sub-index was the top loser, dropping 1.1%, on track for its biggest decline in seven weeks.

All eyes will be on ECB’s rate decision, due at 1315 GMT, where the central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at record highs. ECB President Christine Lagarde will be speaking at the press conference at 1345 GMT.

European stocks rise before UK budget, ECB rate call

Virgin Money UK jumped 35.7%, set for its best day on record after Nationwide Building Society agreed to buy it in a potential 2.9 billion pounds ($3.69 billion) all-cash deal.

Hugo Boss slipped 17.0% to the bottom of the benchmark index, as the German fashion house forecast operating profit for 2024 below market expectations.

Meanwhile, British house prices rose by 1.7% in the year to February, slowing from January’s 2.3% increase, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares slip ahead of ECB rate decision; Virgin Money posts record gain

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories