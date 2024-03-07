AIRLINK 58.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.63%)
Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 11:16am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.31, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.35 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the government of Pakistan signed new agreements worth $642 million as commitments in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-September) 2023-24, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar plunged to a one-month low against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could end negative interest rates as soon as this month and bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts dragged on the US currency.

In the broader market, the US dollar was on the back foot, as traders zeroed in on the idea that US interest rates were likely to fall this year even after some upside surprises on inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday rate cuts will “likely be appropriate” later this year “if the economy evolves broadly as expected” and once officials gain more confidence in inflation’s steady deceleration.

Those remarks, coupled with data released the same day that pointed to an easing of labour market conditions, sent US Treasury yields skidding, which in turn pushed the greenback broadly lower.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Thursday after US crude inventories rose less than expected last week and fuel stocks saw large draws.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $83.11 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents to $79.31 a barrel.

The benchmarks edged up about 1% on Wednesday after crude inventories rose for a sixth week in a row, building by 1.4 million barrels, about two-thirds of the 2.1 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

A strong US dollar will maintain the status quo in the near term, as markets brace for a risk the US Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut gets delayed to the second half of this year.

This is an intra-day update

