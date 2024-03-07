AIRLINK 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.88%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
FCCL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
HUBC 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.43%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.86%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
SEARL 51.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.83%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.37%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
TRG 71.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.82%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,712 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.8%)
BR30 22,723 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.42%)
KSE100 65,379 Decreased By -277.7 (-0.42%)
KSE30 22,041 Decreased By -185 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks lift Australia shares as softer GDP data renew rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 09:43am

Australian shares inched higher on Thursday boosted by the gains in financial stocks, as weaker-than-expected domestic growth data for the fourth quarter renewed market bets for interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,745.5 by 2352 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a slower-than-expected growth in gross domestic product for the October-December quarter on Wednesday, indicating that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) measures to tackle soaring inflation have been successful in bringing down consumer demand in the country.

“Looking ahead, the economy is expected to see continued weakness near-term with a policy ‘pivot’ providing more support from the middle of the year,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

“An improving inflation situation should allow the RBA to begin moving interest rates lower from September.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Citi expect quarter-basis points cuts in August and November this year.

Australian shares inch lower as miners weigh; GDP print in focus

Rate-sensitive financials sub-index rose 0.4% to touch its highest level in more than 16 years. The country’s largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.4%, while National Australia Bank gained 0.7%.

Technology stocks tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers and climbed 1.2%, paring some of their losses from Wednesday.

Wisetech Global rose 1.1%, while Xero advanced 1.7%.

Gold stocks gained 1%, as bullion prices extended their rally.

Northern Star Resources jumped 1.8% and Evolution Mining climbed 0.8%

Bucking the trend, miners fell 0.4%, as iron ore futures declined on a weak steel market and lack of stimulus from top consumer China.

Behemoth miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto lose 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks retreated 1%, with Woodside Energy losing 2.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3%, or 37.77 points, to 11,833.67.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX

Comments

200 characters

Banks lift Australia shares as softer GDP data renew rate-cut bets

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Read more stories