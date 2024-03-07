AIRLINK 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.68%)
BOP 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 115.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.79%)
HUBC 115.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 128.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.73%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2%)
PPL 113.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
PRL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
SNGP 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.78%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.37%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
TRG 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 6,713 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 22,743 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 65,386 Decreased By -270.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 22,034 Decreased By -192.8 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips from record high as yen gains on bets on BOJ’s policy tweak

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 09:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped from a record high to trade lower on Thursday, as the yen strengthened amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would end its negative rate policy this month.

The Nikkei initially rose, tracking overnight gains of Wall Street’s three major indexes, to hit a record high of 40,472.11. The index erased gains to fall 0.77% to 39,780.07 by 0213 GMT.

The broader Topix also changed course to fall 0.15% to 2,726.56.

“Investors sold chip-related and other technology shares to lock in profits as the yen strengthened after reports about the BOJ’s policy tweak,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

Momentum is building for the BOJ to consider ending negative interest rates as soon as this month with upcoming annual wage negotiations likely to yield bumper pay hikes for the second year in a row.

Japan’s Nikkei extends decline as tech tracks Wall Street slump

BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa said the economy was moving steadily towards sustainably achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

Her comments followed Japan’s Jiji Press’s report in the previous day that some BOJ board members were likely to say that lifting negative interest rates is reasonable at a policy meeting this month.

The dollar bottomed at a roughly one-month trough of 148.94 in early Asian trade on Thursday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 3.49%, becoming the biggest drag on the Nikkei, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which fell 3.03%.

Bucking the trend, financial shares rose, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rising 0.44% and 1.28%, respectively.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 93 stocks rose and 130 fell, with two trading flat.

Nikkei share Nikkei index Tokyo’s Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips from record high as yen gains on bets on BOJ’s policy tweak

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Read more stories