LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following a mixed showing for Asia’s major indices.

London’s FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,644.32 points, as investors awaited a UK government budget set to feature tax cuts before a general election likely this year.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 percent to 7,929.20 points and Frankfurt’s DAX index edged down 0.1 percent to 17,689.27.