Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2024 10:43am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 279.10, a gain of Re0.21 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.31 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Muhammad Aurangzeb, the chief executive officer of HBL, is likely to be tapped for a top position in the finance team of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan urgently needs a fresh IMF agreement to shore up its struggling $350 billion economy which is suffering from high inflation, low reserves and high external financing needs.

Internationally, the US dollar was largely steady on Wednesday, as traders avoided making big bets ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as the European Central Bank rate decision and US jobs data later this week.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was slightly up but stayed below a record high reached in a volatile overnight session.

The absence of catalysts kept the dollar in a tight range, having slipped overnight on data that showed the US services industry growth slowed a bit last month.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, hovered around 103.84.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell slightly on Wednesday as concerns about demand growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, clashed with signs of supply tightness amid output cuts by major producers.

Prices were also supported by a weaker US dollar which helps demand for buyers paying in other currencies.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to $81.91 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 11 cents to $78.04 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

