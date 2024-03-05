European stock markets dip at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened lower on Tuesday following losses elsewhere.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 shares index shed 0.4 percent to stand at 7,608.21 points, the Paris CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent to 7,945.32 and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.2 percent to 17,678.50.

Asian markets largely fell on Tuesday after China set an ambitious five percent annual growth target.

That came after Wall Street sank Monday ahead of the release of key US economic indicators.