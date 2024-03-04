Samarawickrama, Mendis guide Sri Lanka to 206-3 against Bangladesh

SYLHET: Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis each slammed a fifty to power Sri Lanka to 206-3 in the first Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Samarawickrama struck an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls after Mendis hit 59 off 36 balls as the visitors overcame a slow start to put an imposing total after Bangladesh sent them in.

Stand-in skipper Charith Asalanka played his part with an unbeaten 44 from 21 balls.

Mendis and Samarawickrama shared 96 runs for the third wicket after Sri Lanka lost their first two wickets for 37 runs.

Shoriful Islam removed Avishka Fernando for four in the second ball of the innings before Taskin Ahmed had Kamindu Mendis caught by Soumya Sarkar at midwicket for 19.

Mendis hit leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for a four and two sixes off consecutive balls to race to his fifty off 27 balls.

Rishad returned for his next spell to exact the revenge as Mahmudullah Riyad took a well-judged catch at long off boundary to end the innings of Mendis.

Asalanka joined Samarawickrama to continue the assault, adding 73 for the unbroken fourth wicket, including 24 runs from the last over of the innings bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

The series marks the start of Sri Lanka’s month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three one-day internationals and two Tests.