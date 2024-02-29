PSL 2024 day 13: Anwar Ali’s late flurry propels Karachi Kings to 165/8

Anwar Ali’s quickfire 25 at the backend helped Karachi Kings post a respectable total of 165/8 against Quetta Gladiators in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Thursday.

After being put into bat, Karachi lost skipper Shan Masood early in the innings, but Tim Seifert (21 off 11) and James Vince (37 off 25) scored rapidly, posting Karachi’s highest powerplay score of 61/1.

However, mystery spinner Usman Tariq removed both Seifert and Vince in the seventh over, bringing Quetta back into the game.

Mohammad Nawaz (28 from 19) and Shoaib Malik (12 off 20) kept the scoreboard ticking, before Abrar Ahmed struck in the 13th over, removing Malik, who played unusually slow tonight.

Irfan Khan Niazi (15 off 10) along with Kieron Pollard (13 off 10) added 29 runs for the 6th wicket, but it was Anwar Ali’s 14-ball 25 that propelled Karachi to a respectable total of 165.

For Quetta, Abrar Ahmed bowled a brilliant spell of 3/31, while Akeal Hosein and Usman Tariq took two wickets apiece.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed