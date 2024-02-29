Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly session

The newly elected members of the National Assembly took oath on Thursday in the maiden session of the 16th NA.

Outgoing NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided over the session and also administered oath to the members.

Earlier, MNAs-elect were spotted arriving at Parliament House for the oath taking. Former prime ministers Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were also present in the session.

Amid the signing by the newly elected members, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who the PTI independent candidates joined, started chanting slogans.

The session is being held today under Article 91 (2) of the Constitution with President Arif Alvi refusing to sign an earlier summary for summoning the session on the reported grounds of non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC.

According to the Constitution, President Alvi was obligated to call an inaugural session of the NA within 21 days of the February 8 general elections, which marks February 29 as the deadline to do so.

However, given his reluctance, NA Speaker Raja took matters into his own hands and summoned the session on the deadline day today.

Moreover, in a late night development the president too convened a session today.