AIRLINK 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 70.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.06%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.3%)
PAEL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIAA 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.12%)
PRL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
SNGP 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.52%)
UNITY 23.84 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.79%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,636 Increased By 90.6 (1.38%)
BR30 22,539 Increased By 241.2 (1.08%)
KSE100 64,443 Increased By 739.5 (1.16%)
KSE30 21,818 Increased By 309.9 (1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly session

  • NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administers oaths to the newly elected representatives
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 11:50am
Newly-elected NA members set to take oath in inaugural session today

The newly elected members of the National Assembly took oath on Thursday in the maiden session of the 16th NA.

Outgoing NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided over the session and also administered oath to the members.

Earlier, MNAs-elect were spotted arriving at Parliament House for the oath taking. Former prime ministers Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were also present in the session.

Amid the signing by the newly elected members, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who the PTI independent candidates joined, started chanting slogans.

The session is being held today under Article 91 (2) of the Constitution with President Arif Alvi refusing to sign an earlier summary for summoning the session on the reported grounds of non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC.

According to the Constitution, President Alvi was obligated to call an inaugural session of the NA within 21 days of the February 8 general elections, which marks February 29 as the deadline to do so.

However, given his reluctance, NA Speaker Raja took matters into his own hands and summoned the session on the deadline day today.

Moreover, in a late night development the president too convened a session today.

National Assembly

Comments

200 characters

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly session

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories