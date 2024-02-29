AIRLINK 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.53%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 125.01 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PPL 110.61 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
SNGP 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.64%)
UNITY 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.01%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,636 Increased By 90.6 (1.38%)
BR30 22,539 Increased By 241.2 (1.08%)
KSE100 64,443 Increased By 739.5 (1.16%)
KSE30 21,818 Increased By 309.9 (1.44%)
Markets

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

  • The buying spree comes after China rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 11:45am

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 950 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,660.40 level, an increase of 956.96 points or 1.50%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL trading in the green.

Experts said that the clarity on the political front and positive development on the economic front are driving the buying spree.

China rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar confirmed in a response to Reuters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly was held today. In the first sitting of the session of the Lower House of the Parliament, the elected members of the National Assembly took oath.

Moreover, strong corporate showing especially among the index heavy energy and banking stocks has also improved market sentiments, said experts.

On Wednesday, positive momentum was witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 500 points to settle at 63,703.45.

Globally, Asian equities were mostly weaker on Thursday, while the dollar and US Treasuries were largely steady ahead of crucial US inflation data that could provide fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Chinese stocks, though, rebounded from Wednesday’s sharp decline to keep them on track for their best month since November 2022.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.06% higher.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistani politics political stability coalition government Pakistan Stock Market KSE companies

