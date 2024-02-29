Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 950 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 64,660.40 level, an increase of 956.96 points or 1.50%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL trading in the green.

Experts said that the clarity on the political front and positive development on the economic front are driving the buying spree.

China rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar confirmed in a response to Reuters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly was held today. In the first sitting of the session of the Lower House of the Parliament, the elected members of the National Assembly took oath.

Moreover, strong corporate showing especially among the index heavy energy and banking stocks has also improved market sentiments, said experts.

On Wednesday, positive momentum was witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 500 points to settle at 63,703.45.

Globally, Asian equities were mostly weaker on Thursday, while the dollar and US Treasuries were largely steady ahead of crucial US inflation data that could provide fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Chinese stocks, though, rebounded from Wednesday’s sharp decline to keep them on track for their best month since November 2022.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.06% higher.

