EU should consider using frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine’s military

BRUSSELS: The European Union should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy military supplies for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine,” she told the European Parliament in a speech urging the EU to do more on defence policy.

“There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.”