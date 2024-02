LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets steadied at the opening bell on Wednesday as investors mulled a largely downbeat Asian session following lacklustre US consumer confidence data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies declined 0.3 percent to stand at 7,661.63 points.

European stock markets ahead at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was almost unchanged flat at 7,947.11 points while Frankfurt’s DAX was fractionally higher at 17,561.50.