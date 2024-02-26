AIRLINK 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.06%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.5%)
DGKC 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
FFBL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.14%)
HBL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 112.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.12%)
KOSM 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.45%)
MLCF 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
OGDC 127.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.56%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 110.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.06%)
PRL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.51%)
PTC 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.65%)
SEARL 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.31%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.34%)
UNITY 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.44%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,524 Increased By 83.6 (1.3%)
BR30 22,445 Increased By 347 (1.57%)
KSE100 63,593 Increased By 777.4 (1.24%)
KSE30 21,415 Increased By 281.4 (1.33%)
China stocks set to snap nine-session winning run, HK shares also down

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 10:09am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Monday, after rising for nine consecutive sessions, as investors questioned whether the recent rally could be sustained.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.7% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%.

The CSI300 Index has rebounded roughly 12% from its five-year low hit earlier this month but investors are wondering whether the trend could last.

The rebound has come about from a combination of state-led intervention and regulatory restrictions, so there’s certainly a question mark about how sustainable is the rebound, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

China’s President Xi Jinping held a meeting of a key economic policy body on Friday, the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, to discuss providing support to manufacturers and lowering logistics costs, state media reported.

Consumer discretionary and auto shares rose 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, bucking the trend on Monday.

China stocks close up for 9th session

Meanwhile, Chinese investors continued pouring money into Japan- and U.S.- focused stock funds as the Nikkei and Nasdaq kept rallying, triggering warnings from fund managers about market risks.

ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management flagged risks to investors on Monday for its exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nikkei 225 as the trading price far exceeded the net asset value of the fund.

In Hong Kong, China’s pharmaceutical research outsourcing companies WuXi AppTec Co. and Wuxi Biologics both traded up 3.6%.

Shares of sports brands Anta and Lining dropped roughly 3% each.

