Feb 23, 2024
New Zealand win toss, bowl in second T20 against Australia

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2024 11:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and the hosts elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Auckland on Friday.

An Australian win will secure victory in the three-match series following their six-wicket triumph off the final ball in Wellington on Wednesday.

New Zealand made three changes, with one of them forced by injury after batsman Rachin Ravindra felt knee pain following the opening match.

Ravindra, who top-scored for the Black Caps in Wellington, is replaced by Will Young while seamers Trent Boult and Ben Sears come in for Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Veteran paceman Boult will play his first T20 international since the T20 World Cup in 2022.

England 112-5 after Indian debutant Deep takes three wickets

Australia also made three changes, recalling opener Steve Smith, along with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and seamer Nathan Ellis.

The trio replace David Warner, Matthew Short and Mitchell Starc.

The third and final game of the series is also in Auckland, on Sunday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Sears

Australia: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Chris Brown (NZL)

Television Umpire: Kim Cotton (NZL)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

David Warner Mitchell Starc Finn Allen Will Young New Zealand VS AUSTRALIA T20 Matthew Short

