AIRLINK 57.99 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (5.36%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.86%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.29%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.32%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (14.74%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.75%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.09%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.09%)
PPL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.49%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.61%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.99 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.4%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.95%)
TRG 72.71 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (7.56%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.12%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
BR100 6,289 Increased By 126.2 (2.05%)
BR30 21,591 Increased By 608.7 (2.9%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slide as earnings disappoint; data on tap

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 02:48pm

European shares slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a drop in banks following HSBC’s disappointing earnings, while investors awaited region-wide consumer confidence data.

Banks lost 1%. HSBC tumbled 7.2%, set for its biggest one-day drop since March 2020, after its annual profit missed analysts’ forecasts as the income boost from higher interest rates was offset by a hefty $3 billion charge from its stake in a Chinese bank.

More broadly, the pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.3% by 0820 GMT.

Among other movers, JDE Peet forecast 2024 organic sales growth at the low end of its mid-term target, taking its shares down by 4%.

Glencore fell 4.1%, driving a 0.8% loss in the basic resources sector, as the miner reported bleak earnings and slashed its payout to investors.

European shares slip on miners, energy drag

On the data front, investors await flash eurozone consumer confidence for February, due at 10:00 GMT, while later in the day, the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its January meeting.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares slide as earnings disappoint; data on tap

Profit-taking trims gains, KSE-100 up nearly 1%

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Textile unit commits Rs1.4bn tax ‘fraud’ by ‘misusing’ EFS

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

With cranes and excavators, Indian farmers prepare to march on capital

Read more stories