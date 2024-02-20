AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.24 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
OGDC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.88%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,230 Increased By 61.9 (1%)
BR30 21,248 Increased By 282.2 (1.35%)
KSE100 61,005 Increased By 545 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,502 Increased By 155.4 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2024 Updated February 20, 2024 12:05pm

Led by a rally in the pharmaceutical and energy sectors, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 700 points during the opening few hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,131.54, an increase of 671.80 points or 1.11%.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDCL, PPL and SEARL were trading in the green.

“All pharmaceutical stocks rally after government issued notification, allowing deregulation of non-essential products,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note during the early part of the session.

As per reports, the federal cabinet decided to deregulate non-essential drugs since their pricing had been warped by DRAP, both because of the pricing mechanism adopted by the Authority and rent- seeking by its employees.

In a key development, there is intense speculation in the federal capital as to who will be selected as Pakistan’s next finance minister, the most critical portfolio that would ‘make or break’ the political fortunes of whichever party leads the next government.

Sources on condition of anonymity told Business Recorder that the choice is likely to be made with the concurrence of the ubiquitous establishment which has emerged as a major decision maker through its representation in the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established on 17 June 2023.

Earlier, Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, on Monday said the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty “may complicate” the country’s efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Monday, the PSX saw a turnaround as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1% during trading to settle at 60,459.75, up by 586.79 points.

Globally, Asian shares were pinned below 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday as even a larger-than-expected interest rate cut in China failed to excite investors jaded at the lack of bigger stimulus measures.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, slipped 0.1%, pulling away from its highest level since January touched during Monday. South Korean shares fell 1%.

US Treasury yields ticked up, as trade resumed following Monday’s US holiday. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% lower.

Outside China global markets are smarting a little as traders have sharply scaled back bets on US rate cuts following high readings on producer and consumer prices.

This is an intra-day update

stock market asian shares Pharmaceuticals PSX IMF programme KSE-100 index General Elections 2024

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories