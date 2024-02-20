AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.3%)
DGKC 65.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FCCL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
FFBL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.03%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.68 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.15%)
PPL 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.67%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.03%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.03 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.13%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.32%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 55.6 (0.9%)
BR30 21,206 Increased By 240.2 (1.15%)
KSE100 61,015 Increased By 555.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 152.3 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279.28 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 10:33am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.28, an increase of Re0.08 against the greenback in the inter-bank market

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, on Monday said the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty “may complicate” the country’s efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ongoing $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled to expire in March 2024.

“The current SBA is an interim package and we believe any successor arrangement would come with tougher conditions, which may be resisted by entrenched vested interests in Pakistan,” said Fitch Ratings.

Internationally, the US dollar was at a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday as sticky US inflation bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates.

The greenback last bought 150.25 yen , having already surpassed the psychological 150 per dollar level for six straight sessions and prompting warnings from Japanese officials in a bid to stabilise the currency.

Higher-than-expected US producer prices and consumer prices data last week further scaled back market expectations of how soon, and by how much, the Federal Reserve could ease interest rates this year, with futures pointing to just about 90 basis points worth of cuts in 2024, down from about 160 bps at the end of last year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were broadly steady on Tuesday, hovering close to three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and recovering China demand.

Brent futures ticked down 11 cents to $83.45 a barrel by 0413 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery inched down 11 cents to $78.35 a barrel.

The March WTI contract rose 36 cents to $79.55 a barrel as traders prepared for that contract to expire during the day.

There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to a US public holiday.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate currency rates Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Pakistan rupees Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market buying

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories