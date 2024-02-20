Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.28, an increase of Re0.08 against the greenback in the inter-bank market

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, on Monday said the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty “may complicate” the country’s efforts to secure a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ongoing $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is scheduled to expire in March 2024.

“The current SBA is an interim package and we believe any successor arrangement would come with tougher conditions, which may be resisted by entrenched vested interests in Pakistan,” said Fitch Ratings.

Internationally, the US dollar was at a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday as sticky US inflation bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates.

The greenback last bought 150.25 yen , having already surpassed the psychological 150 per dollar level for six straight sessions and prompting warnings from Japanese officials in a bid to stabilise the currency.

Higher-than-expected US producer prices and consumer prices data last week further scaled back market expectations of how soon, and by how much, the Federal Reserve could ease interest rates this year, with futures pointing to just about 90 basis points worth of cuts in 2024, down from about 160 bps at the end of last year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were broadly steady on Tuesday, hovering close to three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and recovering China demand.

Brent futures ticked down 11 cents to $83.45 a barrel by 0413 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery inched down 11 cents to $78.35 a barrel.

The March WTI contract rose 36 cents to $79.55 a barrel as traders prepared for that contract to expire during the day.

There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to a US public holiday.

This is an intra-day update