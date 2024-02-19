AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Big-hitting Mathews helps Sri Lanka to 187 for six

AFP Published February 19, 2024 Updated February 19, 2024 08:53pm

DAMBULLA: Some dramatic batting by Angelo Mathews enabled Sri Lanka to post a competitive 187 for six in the second T20 against Afghanistan at Dambulla on Monday.

The former captain was doubtful for the game in the afternoon complaining about tightness in his hamstring, and had to undergo a fitness test.

But the all-rounder smashed four sixes including three in a row in the penultimate over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.

He also hit two boundaries, finishing unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls.

Sri Lanka out for 160 after late collapse against Afghans

Mathews shared a 66-run stand for the sixth wicket off 34 deliveries with Sadeera Samarawickrama, as Sri Lanka more than doubled their total in the last 10 overs, after being 87 for three at the halfway mark.

Samarawickrama went on to post a maiden half-century and finished on 51, his career best score in a T20 international.

The openers provided a good start for Sri Lanka adding 45 runs in 23 balls. The third over of the innings bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq went for 17 runs, including four boundaries.

The six overs of powerplay produced 55 runs.

Afghanistan were sloppy on the field dropping two catches.

Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets for 25, while Azmatullah Omarzai also picked up two wickets but went for 40 runs.

Sri Lanka won the first of the three-match T20 series by four runs.

The hosts also won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

