AIRLINK 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.32%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.56%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
HBL 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
HUBC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
OGDC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.71%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.86%)
PIAA 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
PPL 98.96 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.33%)
SEARL 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.1%)
UNITY 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.74%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,081 Increased By 7.6 (0.13%)
BR30 20,436 Increased By 115.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 59,870 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 20,114 Increased By 14.9 (0.07%)
KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 12:07pm

Driven by energy sector’s recovery, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a turnaround as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 400 points during trading on Monday.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 60,238.77 level, an increase of 365.81 points or 0.61%.

The recovery comes after the KSE-100 plunged near the 59,200 level as political uncertainty continued to weigh on investor sentiment, much like the previous week.

However, after hitting an intra-day low of 59,191.85, the KSE-100 began its upward movement.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL were trading in the green.

As per reports, some positive progress has been made in the matter of government formation between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with the latter expressing willingness to join the federal cabinet.

The agreement to this effect has been reached during a meeting of coordination committees of both parties in Islamabad. During the meeting, several proposals regarding government formation were deliberated.

On the corporate front, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of “significant” hydrocarbon reserves at Khewari block, located in the Khairpur district, Sindh.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under severe pressure and nosedived to book huge losses due to panic selling on investor concerns over the deteriorating political situation in the country after general elections.

The KSE-100 index plunged by 3,070.79 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 59,872.96 points.

Globally, Asian shares were off to a stuttering start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood and Chinese markets returned from holiday with only muted gains.

A holiday for US markets also made for thin trading, while the latest surge in tech stocks is set to be tested by results from AI diva Nvidia on Wednesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1%, after bouncing 2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3%, having surged more than 4% last week to stop just short of its all-time high.

This is an intra-day update

Arif Feb 19, 2024 01:22pm
How long will NIT - State Life and National bank will keep supporting ?
