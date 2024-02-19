SC begins hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

The Supreme Court (SC) began hearing on Monday a petition filed by an individual seeking to declare the general elections null and void.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, is hearing the petition of a citizen, Brigadier Ali Khan (retd).

During the hearing, CJP Isa asked about the petitioner as he did not appear. The chief justice then ordered that the Ali be presented before the court.

He also directed the relevant police station’s station house officer to ensure that Ali appeared before the SC.

In his petition, Ali named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents.

He urged the SC to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision and oversight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.

Ali also requested the court to put a stay order to stop the formation of a new government till the case is decided.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

In the elections, PTI-supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, PML-N obtained 75, and PPP secured 54 seats.