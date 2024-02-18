AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Feb 18, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 214 as India set England 557 to win Test

AFP Published February 18, 2024 Updated February 18, 2024 01:49pm
RAJKOT: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 as India declared their second innings on 430-4 to set England a daunting victory target of 557 on day four of the third Test on Sunday.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, returned to bat in Rajkot and took the attack to the opposition in an unbeaten 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan (68).

Earlier, India had confirmed the return of Ravichandran Ashwin into the team and said he was ready to bowl after the off-spinner left the Test midway due to a family emergency.

Jaiswal took a single off Joe Root to get to 200 in the second session for his second double ton in successive matches.

He then removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sarfaraz completed his second fifty after his 62 in the first innings but it was Jaiswal who tore into the bowlers with 12 sixes in his 236-ball stay.

Jaiswal smashed pace bowler James Anderson for three successive hits over the fence – a first for the England veteran in his 185 Tests over 21 years.

Jaiswal ton puts India’s lead over England past 300

Jaiswal, who struggled with his back after his third Test ton on Saturday, put on 159 runs with overnight batsman Shubman Gill.

Gill looked fluent after he resumed the day on 65 but a mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav got him run out when England skipper Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, fired a throw at the bowler’s end.

The Indian number three dived to get back to his crease but was inches short when Tom Hartley whipped off the bails and the batsman hit the ground in frustration.

Kuldeep, a nightwatchman who batted with assurance in a 91-ball knock that included a six, didn’t last much long when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed had him caught at slip.

