Afghanistan opt to bowl in first Sri Lanka T20

DAMBULLA: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl in their first of three T20 matches against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Saturday.

Left-arm seamer Binura Fernando has been recalled to the Sri Lankan side to play his first 20-over match since October 2022.

Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is back in his side after being overlooked for the ODIs, won by Sri Lanka in a 3-0 clean sweep.

Afghanistan bat first in third ODI against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (capt) Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad.

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Television Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)