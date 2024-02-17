Rawalpindi Commissioner resigns

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced on Saturday that he is resigning from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, Aaj News reported.

In a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, he admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division.

“We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he claimed.

“I am taking the responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this,” he said.

He has also surrendered himself before the police.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting alleged rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

Today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding peaceful protests nationwide against the elections.