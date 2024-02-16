AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bowl out India for 445 after lower-order fightback

AFP Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 01:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: Fast bowler Mark Wood finished with four wickets as England dismissed India for 445 on day two of the third Test in Rajkot on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and debutant Dhruv Jurel (46) put on a stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 77 before England wrapped up the Indian innings in the second session.

The tourists will begin on five for no loss after India were penalised for Ashwin running on the danger area of the pitch, earning a reprimand by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.

India lost two early wickets but Ashwin and Jurel batted with patience and occasional boundaries to tackle a persistent England attack which was rotated by skipper Ben Stokes in his landmark 100th Test.

Rehan Ahmed sent back Ashwin with his leg-spin in the afternoon session and then got Jurel caught behind on a delivery that pitched and turned sharply.

Number 10 Jasprit Bumrah hit a breezy 26 to frustrate England before Wood got him lbw to finish 4-114 after his three strikes on day one.

India get five-run penalty for Ashwin mid-pitch running

Fast bowler James Anderson struck first to get nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav caught behind for four. Anderson moved to 696 Test wickets over 185 matches since his 2003 debut.

The 41-year-old seamer is poised to become only the third bowler in history to reach 700 wickets after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

Ashwin needs one more to reach 500 Test wickets.

Part-time spinner Joe Root had overnight centurion Ravindra Jadeja caught and bowled on 112 as the hosts lost two wickets in the first five overs of the day.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener in Hyderabad and India bounced back in the second match.

James anderson Ben Stokes Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

England bowl out India for 445 after lower-order fightback

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories