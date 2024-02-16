KSE-100 suffers another fall, plunges nearly 1,000 points

Heightened political noise again took a toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,000 points during trading on Friday.

At noon, the benchmark index was placed at 60,035.67 level, a fall of 984.38 points or 1.61%. Its intra-day low currently stands at 60,009.40.

Index-heavy sectors including OGDC, PPL, Pak Refinery and PSO were trading deep in the red.

“Uncertainty on formation of a new coalition is forcing leveraged players to trim their position,” Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities, told Business Recorder via message.

On Thursday, rising political volatility had also irked sentiment as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1.8% to settle at 61,020.06, a decrease of 1,133.79 points.

The stock market has been under pressure for days now with delay in the results of General Elections coupled with allegations of rigging causing uncertainty. Additionally, the formation of a coalition government also seemed to be far off with political parties currently scrambling to secure support.

On the political front, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a press conference in Islamabad today (Friday) where it will present “original and signed Forms-45 as proof of extensive electoral fraud in compilation” of election results.

PTI claims it had secured an absolute majority in the general elections, but the results were allegedly changed later when Forms 47 were issued. The allegations have been denied.

This announcement comes after the party announced to hold “peaceful” protests across the country on Saturday against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections held on February 8.

Meanwhile, the caretaker federal cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in gas prices for various sectors with an expected highest increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers.

Globally, Indian shares opened higher on Friday, after rising in the last three sessions, aided by sustained domestic buying, and in line with the rise in Asian peers after fresh US data signalled a cooling economy.

This is an intra-day update