Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.28, an increase of Re0.10 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a marginal decline to settle at 279.38 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves rose by $52 million and stood at $13.14 billion end of the last week, the SBP reported on Thursday.

During the week ended on Feb 9, 2024, SBP’s reserves increased by $13 million to reach $8.057 billion up from $8.044 billion. However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks surged by $39 million to $5.093 billion end of last week compared to $5.054 billion a week earlier.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Friday, on track for its fifth straight weekly gain, as investors take stock of economic data and firm expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in June, while the yen traded at the psychologically key 150 per dollar level.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, was up 0.09% at 104.35 on Friday, having eased 0.4% on Thursday.

The index is on course to eke out a 0.2% gain for the week, its fifth in a row.

The dollar slipped on Thursday after a mixed set of US economic data, with retail sales falling more than expected in January, pulled down by declines in receipts at auto dealerships and gasoline service stations.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, stalled on Friday over a forecast of slowing demand by the International Energy Agency after gaining in the previous session on weak US retail sales data that sparked optimism that the Fed might cut interest rates sooner than expected.

Brent crude futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.77 a barrel at 0342 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4 cent to $78.07 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update