AIRLINK 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-5.03%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.02%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.42%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.3%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.15%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.03%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.15%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.61%)
HUBC 111.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.1%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.36%)
KOSM 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.56%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -8.31 (-6.82%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.62%)
PIAA 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.84%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 101.44 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-5.83%)
PRL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.75%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
SEARL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.99%)
SNGP 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.98%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.66%)
TRG 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.39%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Markets

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,200 points

BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 03:05pm

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost nearly 1,200 points during trading on Thursday on account of selling, especially in the energy sector stocks.

At3:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 60,966.10 level, a decrease of 1187.74 points or 1.91%. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and PSO were trading in the deep red.

Experts said that rising political volatility and its projected impact on the economy of the country is taking a toll on the market sentiments.

On Tuesday, the PSX plunged over 1,450 points in the opening few minutes of trading when it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan, but then made a dramatic turnaround.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index settled with a gain of over 1.5% at 62,153.84.

Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s) has termed the political uncertainty in Pakistan following inconclusive election results a credit negative.

The rating agency in its latest report on Pakistan stated that overall, uncertainty around Pakistan’s ability to quickly negotiate a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after the current one expires in April 2024 remains very high.

On the corporate front, PSO posted massive consolidated losses to the tune of Rs10.43 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024 on account of a massive increase in operating and financial expenses.

On the political front, as per media reports, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur has been nominated for the chief minister slot of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak, while the dollar took a breather near a three-month high as markets assess when the Federal Reserve is likely to start its easing cycle after a run of strong economic data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with the IT index surging more than 2%.

Meanwhile, Europe’s stock markets opened on the front foot on Thursday after gains elsewhere, despite news that the UK economy has entered an official recession.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE100 energy sector Energy stocks KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

