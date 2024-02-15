Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,200 points

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost nearly 1,200 points during trading on Thursday on account of selling, especially in the energy sector stocks.

At3:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 60,966.10 level, a decrease of 1187.74 points or 1.91%. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and PSO were trading in the deep red.

Experts said that rising political volatility and its projected impact on the economy of the country is taking a toll on the market sentiments.

On Tuesday, the PSX plunged over 1,450 points in the opening few minutes of trading when it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan, but then made a dramatic turnaround.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index settled with a gain of over 1.5% at 62,153.84.

Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s) has termed the political uncertainty in Pakistan following inconclusive election results a credit negative.

The rating agency in its latest report on Pakistan stated that overall, uncertainty around Pakistan’s ability to quickly negotiate a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after the current one expires in April 2024 remains very high.

On the corporate front, PSO posted massive consolidated losses to the tune of Rs10.43 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024 on account of a massive increase in operating and financial expenses.

On the political front, as per media reports, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission has issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur has been nominated for the chief minister slot of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak, while the dollar took a breather near a three-month high as markets assess when the Federal Reserve is likely to start its easing cycle after a run of strong economic data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with the IT index surging more than 2%.

Meanwhile, Europe’s stock markets opened on the front foot on Thursday after gains elsewhere, despite news that the UK economy has entered an official recession.

This is an intra-day update