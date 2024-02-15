AIRLINK 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
DFML 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.42%)
DGKC 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.69%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MLCF 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.74%)
OGDC 120.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.11%)
PAEL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PIAA 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.28%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
SEARL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SNGP 67.37 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.34%)
SSGC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,315 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.3%)
BR30 21,710 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 61,991 Decreased By -162.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 20,834 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 11:01am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.25, an increase of Re0.07 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 279.32 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s) termed the persistence of political uncertainty in Pakistan following inconclusive election results a credit negative.

The rating agency in its latest report on Pakistan stated that overall, uncertainty around Pakistan’s ability to quickly negotiate a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after the current one expires in April 2024 remains very high.

Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks will remain very high until there is clarity on a credible longer-term financing plan, it said.

Globally, the US dollar held below a three-month high on Thursday, as market players tried to gauge when the Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting interest rates as Fed officials weighed in on Tuesday’s inflation data.

While under renewed pressure this week, the yen kept off the three-month low hit against the dollar on Tuesday despite data showing Japan’s economy slipped into a recession as it unexpectedly shrank for two straight quarters on weak domestic demand.

The US inflation data pushed back bets on a first Fed rate cut to the middle of the year, after showing the US consumer price index (CPI) gained 3.1% in January on a year-on-year basis, compared with an expected 2.9% rise.

The market is currently pricing in no rate cut in March compared to 77% bets on rate cuts starting then a month ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday after a larger-than-expected jump in US crude inventories, raising concerns about demand in the world’s largest economy and top oil consuming nation.

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.26 a barrel at 0337 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.26 a barrel.

Both contracts lost more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by the rise in US crude inventories, as refining dropped to its lowest levels since December 2022.

This is an intra-day update

US dollar Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Dollar's rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Read more stories