Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 11:03am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.20, an increase of Re0.11 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 279.31 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan inched closer to the formation of a new government with various parties announcing their intention to join the other.

Former allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others on Tuesday announced to form a coalition government and also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to enter “reconciliation” process for the sake of the country.

Globally, the US dollar traded near three-month highs to major peers on Wednesday as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve interest rate cut following surprisingly hot US inflation figures overnight.

The US currency’s push above 150 yen for the first time since Nov. 17 spurred Japan’s top currency diplomat to hint at the risk of intervention if “rapid,” “speculative” yen declines continue.

Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG’s rate probability app, after the consumer price index (CPI) in January gained 3.1% from a year earlier, versus an estimated 2.9% rise.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday after a US industry group reported crude stocks rose more than expected last week and as investors reined in expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Brent futures fell 11 cents, or 0.13%, to $82.66 a barrel at 0403 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3 cents to $77.84 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

