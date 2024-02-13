AIRLINK 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
West Indies win toss, bat in 3rd T20 against Australia

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2024 02:24pm
Photo: AFP

PERTH: West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Perth on Tuesday.

The hosts won the first match in Hobart by 11 runs and sealed the series with a 34-run victory at Adelaide on Sunday on the back of Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 120.

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood has been rested ahead of Australia’s upcoming tour to New Zealand with Xavier Bartlett called up to make his debut.

Bartlett made a stellar start to his one-day career with consecutive four-wicket hauls against the Caribbean side this month.

In the only other change, Aaron Hardie comes in for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Maxwell blasts unbeaten 120 as Australia beat West Indies in 2nd T20

The visitors made two changes with opener Brandon King rested and Kyle Mayers replacing him, while all-rounder Roston Chase gets an opportunity ahead of Shai Hope.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase. Rovman Powell (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Michael Graham-Smith (AUS)

TV umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

