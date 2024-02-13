AIRLINK 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 10:55am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.25, an increase of Re0.08 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal fall to settle at 279.33 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the government’s tariff rationalisation and circular debt management plans do not address the underlying problems of Pakistan’s energy sector.

“Restoring the viability of the energy sector is critical to Pakistan’s economic recovery and fiscal sustainability,” IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter told Business Recorder via message on Monday.

“In our view, the proposed plan does not address the underlying problems. In particular, the circular debt neutrality of the tariff rationalisation plan is doubtful and it would place a significant additional burden on vulnerable households,” he said.

Globally, the US dollar flirted with the psychological threshold of 150 yen on Tuesday and held broadly steady ahead of a key reading on U.S. inflation due later in the day, while bitcoin hovered around the $50,000 mark for a second day running.

Trading was largely subdued early in Asia with markets in China and Hong Kong still closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and as traders stayed on guard ahead of Tuesday’s release of consumer prices data in the world’s largest economy.

The greenback last bought 149.39 yen, edging higher toward the closely-watched 150 level that analysts said would likely trigger further jawboning from Japanese officials in an attempt to support the currency.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up 0.02% at 104.16.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday for a second straight day as uncertainty about the pace of potential US interest rate cuts and the impact on fuel demand offset worries about Middle East tensions that could disrupt supply.

Brent futures edged 1 cent lower $81.99 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1 cent to $76.93 a barrel.

Oil prices were near flat in Monday’s trade as well, after gaining 6% last week.

The conflict in the Middle East has kept prices elevated.

This is an intra-day update

