South Korean shares gain more than 1% in catch-up after holidays

  • KOSPI rose 30.81 points, or 1.18%, to 2,651.13
Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 10:05am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday as investors returned from holidays and following a record-hitting rally in Wall Street.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.81 points, or 1.18%, to 2,651.13 by 0150 GMT, hitting its highest level since Jan. 2.

Local financial markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Nasdaq slipped on Monday, after briefly surpassing its record closing high from November 2021, while the S&P 500 closed slightly lower but remained just above the 5,000-point level it crossed on Friday.

South Korea’s exports for the first 10 days of February fell 14.6% from the same period the year before, data showed on Tuesday, affected by calendar difference.

Chipmakers and automakers led the gains on the KOSPI. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.21% and 3.78%, respectively, while Hyundai Motor added 3.00% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 5.48%.

South Korean shares end week sharply higher on decade-high foreign buying

Of the total 935 traded issues, 574 shares advanced, while 305 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 383.5 billion won ($288.67 million) on the main board, extending their buying to an eighth consecutive session.

The won was quoted at 1,329.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,328.2.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 104.68.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.334%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 3.438%.

