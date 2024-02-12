AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,246 Decreased By -199.5 (-3.1%)
BR30 21,661 Decreased By -1085.4 (-4.77%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; focus on data-packed week

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 02:44pm

European shares climbed on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street that pushed the S&P 500 to close above 5,000 for the first time, while investors tracked earnings and economic data to gauge the European Central Bank’s rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.3% higher by 0810 GMT, with all the sectors trading in the green except energy shares that tracked oil prices lower.

Italian stocks were the outperformers among regional peers in early trade with a 0.6% jump.

The week is packed with economic data including euro zone’s fourth-quarter GDP growth, consumer price inflation from Spain and other regions and ZEW survey to gauge industry expectations on the state of the region’s economy.

European shares see off week lower as rising yields

Across the Atlantic, investors will keep a close eye on the U.S. January CPI print on Tuesday for clues on the timing of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Shares of Tod’s soared 17.4% after private equity firm L Catterton said it would launch a tender offer to buy 36% of the luxury shoemaker at 43 euros per share.

Novo Nordisk rose 1.2% on report that its controlling shareholder Novo Holdings plans to invest up to $7 billion annually by 2030.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; focus on data-packed week

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Jahangir Khan Tareen announces leaving IPP leadership, politics

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

Relative of freed hostage appeals for Gaza deal

Read more stories