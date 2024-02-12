AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 10:35am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 279, an increase of Re0.34 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee gained marginally as it appreciated Re0.13 or 0.04% to settle at 279.34 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The shorter, but crucial week for the country saw millions of citizens in the country exercise their right to vote on February 8. As per provisional results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independents, especially those associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, were ahead of their rival parties.

However, a coalition government is in sight as no party could acquire a simple majority in the election.

Internationally, the US dollar index was steady near 104, while the offshore Chinese yuan weakened nearly 0.1% to 7.2239. Most Asian markets, including Japan and China, were shut on Monday on account of local holidays.

The focus remains on when the US Federal Reserve may begin easing policy rates, with Tuesday’s inflation data likely to shape expectations around the timing of the first cut.

Investors are currently pricing in a 37.5% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in May, up from about 27% as of February 2.

Remarks from US Fed policymakers will also be key to watch later in the day as they could provide insight into how officials are thinking about the future trajectory of policy rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trade on Monday after Israel said it had “concluded” a series of strikes in southern Gaza, slightly easing concerns about supply from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 46 cents, or 0.6% lower, at $76.38 a barrel at 0135 GMT.

Geo-political risks including a feared broadening of the Israel-Palestinian conflict across the region and potential oil supply disruption in the Middle East pushed prices up by about 6% last week.

This is an intra-day update

