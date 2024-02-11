AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
West Indies win toss, bowl in 2nd T20 against Australia

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2024 02:07pm

ADELAIDE: West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bowl in the second of three Twenty20 internationals against Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

The hosts won the first match in Hobart on Friday by 11 runs on the back of a blistering 70 from David Warner and Adam Zampa’s three wickets for 26.

Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI

Australian speedster Shaun Abbott suffered a shoulder injury during that game and will miss the rest of the series.

In Australia’s only change, left-arm quick Spencer Johnson takes Abbott’s place for his first home international.

The visitors named an unchanged side as they bid to keep the series alive.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS), Shawn Craig (AUS)

TV Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

