AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat second Afghanistan ODI

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2024 02:03pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KANDY: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Afghanistan at Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka lead the three match series 1-0, after Pathum Nissanka’s record-breaking double century steered Sri Lanka to a comfortable 42-run win over Afghanistan on Friday.

A record 720 runs were scored in the first game, the largest aggregate in an ODI in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka were forced to make one change, with Asitha Fernando brought in after seamer Dushmantha Chameera suffered tightness in his left thigh.

Afghanistan left out seamer Farid Ahmad and brought in leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.

Sri Lanka make 381 after Nissanka double ton

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday, also at Pallekele.

The hosts won the tour’s sole Test by 10 wickets. The current series will be followed by three T20 matches, all in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

Umpires: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI) Alex Wharf (ENG)

Third Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

SriLanka Hashmatullah Shahidi Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat second Afghanistan ODI

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges 'safe passage' for Rafah civilians

IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Read more stories