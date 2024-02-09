West Indies win toss, bowl in 1st T20 against Australia

HOBART: West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against Australia in Hobart on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh returns as Australian captain along with David Warner and Josh Hazlewood after they all missed the side’s most-recent T20 series in India following the one-day World Cup. Josh Inglis is set to open alongside Warner – in his 100th game – with Travis Head and Steve Smith rested for the series, as are bowling spearheads Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The West Indies head into the game after being comprehensively thumped 3-0 by the hosts in their one-day series that concluded on Tuesday. But in contrast to that relatively inexperienced line-up, they are boosted by the return of heavyweights including Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS) TV Umpire: Michael Graham-Smith (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)