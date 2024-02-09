AIRLINK 60.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
Feb 09, 2024
Sports

Afghanistan win toss, bowl in first Sri Lanka ODI

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2024 02:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KANDY: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first Friday in the opener of their three match one-day international matches against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

The visitors opted to play four seamers for the game with all-rounder Rashid Khan left out of the squad last month to recover from back surgery.

Sri Lanka’s Pramod Madushan was chosen ahead of bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

The hosts won the tour’s sole Test by 10 wickets and the current series will be followed by three T20 matches, all in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI series

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Third Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

