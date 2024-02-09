Australia’s Boral climbs to record high on upbeat annual forecast

Shares of Boral scaled a record high on Friday as the integrated construction material maker forecast stronger annual earnings after posting a higher half-year interim profit on the back of improved price realisation and volumes.

The Australian company upgraded its forecast for full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to the range of A$330 million ($214.24 million) to A$350 million, from previous outlook of A$300 million-A$330 million.

Shares of Boral, a building products giant controlled by Australian business tycoon Kerry Stokes, surged as much as 12.8% to an all time-high of A$6.1.

The first-half result was positive, driven by a combination of pricing and improved cost control, UBS analyst Lee Power said in a note.

“We are still surprised how rapidly management have been able to control costs while still participating in industry pricing.”

Boral lifted prices of quarry products such as gravel and aggregates by 9%, with concrete up 5% as well.

“The combined improvements in price and cost efficiencies, together with a mix in volumes that were flat to slightly higher, enabled an EBIT margin of 10.9%, almost double pcp,” CEO Vik Bansal said.

The firm said it would maintain a “strong discipline” on product pricing and underlying costs as it recorded an improvement in first-half revenue and margins.

Boral’s first-half net profit after tax jumped over twofold to A$138.6 million.