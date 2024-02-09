AIRLINK 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.3%)
Feb 09, 2024
Markets

Australia’s Boral climbs to record high on upbeat annual forecast

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 09:37am

Shares of Boral scaled a record high on Friday as the integrated construction material maker forecast stronger annual earnings after posting a higher half-year interim profit on the back of improved price realisation and volumes.

The Australian company upgraded its forecast for full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to the range of A$330 million ($214.24 million) to A$350 million, from previous outlook of A$300 million-A$330 million.

Shares of Boral, a building products giant controlled by Australian business tycoon Kerry Stokes, surged as much as 12.8% to an all time-high of A$6.1.

The first-half result was positive, driven by a combination of pricing and improved cost control, UBS analyst Lee Power said in a note.

“We are still surprised how rapidly management have been able to control costs while still participating in industry pricing.”

Australia shares extend gains on boost from banking, tech stocks

Boral lifted prices of quarry products such as gravel and aggregates by 9%, with concrete up 5% as well.

“The combined improvements in price and cost efficiencies, together with a mix in volumes that were flat to slightly higher, enabled an EBIT margin of 10.9%, almost double pcp,” CEO Vik Bansal said.

The firm said it would maintain a “strong discipline” on product pricing and underlying costs as it recorded an improvement in first-half revenue and margins.

Boral’s first-half net profit after tax jumped over twofold to A$138.6 million.

