AIRLINK 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.3%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.79%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.48%)
DGKC 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.21%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.98%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.02%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.72%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.65%)
HUBC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.26%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.12%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.18%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.42%)
OGDC 144.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-4.4%)
PAEL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-5.5%)
PIAA 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.64%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.14%)
PPL 114.26 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.84%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.97%)
PTC 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.37%)
SEARL 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-3.98%)
SNGP 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-5.09%)
SSGC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.64%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.72%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.3%)
TRG 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.86%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,392 Decreased By -209.4 (-3.17%)
BR30 22,472 Decreased By -1009.3 (-4.3%)
KSE100 62,504 Decreased By -1640 (-2.56%)
KSE30 21,114 Decreased By -597.7 (-2.75%)
Brecorder
Feb 09, 2024
Markets

SoftBank Group lifts Nikkei to 34-year high

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 09:34am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit its highest level in 34 years on Friday, buoyed by sharp gains in SoftBank Group after it returned to a profit and as shares of its chip design unit Arm surged.

The Nikkei jumped as much as 1.15% to 37,282,26, its highest since February 1990, before the midday break. The index ended the morning session 0.45% higher at 37,029.91.

“There was no reason that the Nikkei wouldn’t rise as shares of heavyweight SoftBank Group rose this much,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

SoftBank Group surged 10%, rising for a second straight session, after the tech investment firm returned to profit for the first time in five quarters.

The stock boosted the Nikkei by 148 points, accounting for the majority of the index’s 167-point gain.

Japan’s Nikkei leaps to 2-week high on tech stocks, yen boost

The jump in shares was also driven by a more-than-55% surge in Arm Holdings, in which SoftBank owns 90%, on Thursday after the British tech company forecast quarterly sales and profit above Wall Street expectations.

The Nikkei narrowed its gains toward the end of the morning session as investors sold stocks to lock in profits, said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Investors wanted to sell stocks as the Nikkei reached the 37,000 milestone. The pace of the gains was too fast,” said Hosoi, adding that the index has the potential to hit 40,000 in the next six months.

The broader Topix gave up early gains to inch down 0.02% to 2,582.20, weighed by Toyota Motor’s 1.25% drop.

Nissan Motor tanked 11.43% after the automaker trimmed its sales volume forecast for this financial year and amid worries about its business in China.

SoftBank Nikkei

SoftBank Group lifts Nikkei to 34-year high

